THOMPSON Jane Bob, Fiona and Chris would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and generous donations for the Field Nurse received. Thanks to the Police and Ambulance Service for the support given during this sad time. Thank you to all who attended the funeral at St Hilda's Church Bilsborrow and St Thomas the Apostle Church Claughton on Brock, and for their support at this sad time. Thank you to the Rev'd Steve Cooper for his kind words and ministrations. Finally, thank you to Moons Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2020