(née Swindles) Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 27 February 2020.

aged 74 Years.

Dearly loved mother of Andrew (deceased) and much loved
sister of Joy, auntie of Sara
and great-auntie of Jasper.

Janet's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday 16 March at 1pm.

Family Flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation c/o

McKenna Funeralcare,
Meadow Street, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2020
