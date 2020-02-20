Home

GALLAGHER (née Harrison) Peacefully,
on 9th February 2020,
at The Royal Preston Hospital,
JANET
Aged 82 years,
The devoted and
beloved wife of Ted,
the loving and much-loved
mother of Sally.
'Loved beyond words,
missed beyond measure,
her memory treasured forever.'
A Celebration of Janet's life will take place at The Parish Church of St. John Baptist, Broughton, on Thursday 27th February at 1.15 p.m.
followed by interment at
Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
may be sent for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020
