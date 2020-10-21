|
|
|
HALL On 14th October 2020,
peacefully at Alston View
Nursing Home, Longridge.
JANET MAY
Aged 82 years.
Formerly of
Dimples Lane, Garstang.
Sister of Win Clenshaw (deceased) and Freda Churchouse (deceased), aunt, great aunt
and great, great aunt.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 2nd November 2020.
Due to current restrictions, family members only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the funeral directors.
Inquiries to:
N & K Harvey Funeral Directors
5-7 Balcarres Rd, Leyland
PR25 2EL. Tel: 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2020