|
|
|
McDONALD On 31st August 2020
unexpectedly, after a long illness.
JANET
Aged 68 years
The beloved wife and
soul mate of Stewart,
dearly loved mum of Joanna,
mother in law of Lindsay,
and dear nana of Amber,
Mulberry, Kyle and Daisy.
'She lived for today'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 11th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Myeloma UK'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020