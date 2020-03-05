Home

Janet McNevin

Notice Condolences

Janet McNevin Notice
McNEVIN
Janet Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice on
Friday 28th February 2020
JAN
Aged 64 years.
She was a loving and much
loved daughter of Maureen
and George (dec).
A dearly loved sister of Stuart (dec), Paul and David, and a dear sister-in-law to Anne-Marie,
Julie and Kate.
A cherished aunt to Alan, Valerie, Tina and Gordon, and cousins Sandra and Barbara.
Also a dear friend to Lesley, Jill,
Liz, Ann and Lou.
Jan's funeral service will take place
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
to benefit St Catherine's Hospice
and Rottweiler Rescue Trust
c/o the Family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland
PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2020
