Parr Janet Elaine Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
December 30th, 2019,
of Bartle, aged 52 years.
Dearly loved wife of Frank,
loving Mum of Jason & Samantha and daughter of Alan.
Funeral service and committal at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday January 14th, 2020 at 3.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020