|
|
|
NICKFORD Jason Peacefully on 12th February 2020 with loving family by his side,
aged 49 years.
Treasured husband of Pauline
and also a loving brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Touched all our hearts
and will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if so desired, may go to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c'/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020