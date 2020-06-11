|
|
|
BENNETT Passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on
6th June 2020.
Aged 80 years.
JEAN
Loving and much loved
wife of Jack (deceased).
Devoted mother of Susan (deceased) and Diane.
Dear mother-in-law of David. Loving sister of
Maureen and cherished nana of Nathan and Marcus.
Private family funeral service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th June at
12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, directly to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ, Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2020