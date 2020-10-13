Home

BILLINGTON (nee Barwise)
Jean Margaret Peacefully at home after a short illness on 8th October 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Clive,
dearly loved mother of Anne, Claire, John and Rachel
and loving grandmother to
James and William.

Will be loved and
remembered always

Private family funeral at
All Saints' Church, New Longton on Thursday 15th October at 11am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Research UK or
All Saints' Church, New Longton
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 13, 2020
