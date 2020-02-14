Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Boardman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Boardman

Notice Condolences

Jean Boardman Notice
BOARDMAN Jean
(née Henderson) Passed away peacefully on
27th January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Jean was the beloved Wife of Cyril, with whom she is now reunited.
Also the dearly loved Mother
of Steve and Sister of the late
Roy Henderson.
Her funeral service will take
place at Fleetwood United Reformed Church on Monday
24th February at 11.45 a.m. followed by burial at
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, are for RNLI.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -