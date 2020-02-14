|
|
|
BOARDMAN Jean
(née Henderson) Passed away peacefully on
27th January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Jean was the beloved Wife of Cyril, with whom she is now reunited.
Also the dearly loved Mother
of Steve and Sister of the late
Roy Henderson.
Her funeral service will take
place at Fleetwood United Reformed Church on Monday
24th February at 11.45 a.m. followed by burial at
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, are for RNLI.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020