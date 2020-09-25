Home

Jean Curwen Notice
CURWEN Suddenly,
on 18th September 2020,
at her home,
JEAN
The dearly loved wife of the late Ken, loving mother of Rick, Joyce and the late Roy, devoted grandma to Ben, mama to Heidi and Toby and a dear friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 1 st October
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The People's Kitchen' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020
