FAZACKERLEY (nee Stirrup) On 8th August 2020
Peacefully in hospital
JEAN
Aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of David,
mother in law of Michelle
and dear grandma to Ryan.
"Goodnight, God Bless"
Private Funeral Service and
Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 21st August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2020