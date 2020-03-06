Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Jean Fewster

Jean Fewster Notice
FEWSTER On 21st February 2020, in hospital,
JEAN
'Somewhere beyond the sunset
Where loveliness never dies,
She lives in a land of Glory,
Beneath the bright blue skies.'
From her son Michael, daughter Gwen, daughter-in-law Linda,
son-in-law Colin and family xxx
A Celebration of Jean's life will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 10th March at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020
