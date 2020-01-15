|
Flatley Jean
(née Chatburn) Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 3rd January 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of Terry, loving mother of Michael, Julie and Paul, mother-in-law to Chris, John and Julie, loving nan of Martin, Michael, Jenny and Amy, loving great nana of Joel and dear friend to Fay.
Funeral Service at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11.30am and afterwards at Moor Park Sports and Social Club,
Blackpool Road, PR2 3AE.
At Jean's request please wear bight colours.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to H J Whalley
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01772 364104
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020