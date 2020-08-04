|
|
|
HARRIS On 30th July 2020
Passed away peacefully
at Chorley Hospital
JEAN
Aged 88 years
The much loved wife to
Dave (deceased),
loving mum to Christine, Maureen,
Sandra, Andrew and Selane and a
devoted nana and great nana.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 14th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Cats Protection'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 4, 2020