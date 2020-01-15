Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Harrison

Notice Condolences

Jean Harrison Notice
HARRISON On 10th January 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
JEAN
Aged 88 Years.
The beloved wife of Bert,
dearly loved mum of Ian (deceased) & Stephen,
loving grandma to Leanne,
Lynsey (deceased),
Carly & Jodie,
great grandma to
Joshua, Zachary.
'Sadly Missed,
Never Forgotten'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Friends of Chorley Hospital, (Rockwood A)',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -