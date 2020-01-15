|
|
|
HARRISON On 10th January 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
JEAN
Aged 88 Years.
The beloved wife of Bert,
dearly loved mum of Ian (deceased) & Stephen,
loving grandma to Leanne,
Lynsey (deceased),
Carly & Jodie,
great grandma to
Joshua, Zachary.
'Sadly Missed,
Never Forgotten'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 27th January 2020
at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Friends of Chorley Hospital, (Rockwood A)',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020