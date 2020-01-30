|
Harrison Jean The family of the late Jean would like to thank
all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness shown, their messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations made to 'Friends of Chorley Hospital,
(Rockwood A)'.
Thank you also to Andrew Belshaw for his kind ministrations and
for the lovely service.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
for their caring, professional and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020