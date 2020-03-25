Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HASTEWELL Jean
(née Sutcliffe) Aged 84 years
Passed away peacefully in
hospital after a short illness
on the 23rd March 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Eric,
devoted mum to Diane,
Jacqueline and Andrew.
Much loved nan to Barry,
Rowney, Alex, Cameron,
Charlotte, Erin and Eva.
Great nan to Savannah.
A special sister, mother in law
and aunt and friend to many.
Private family funeral will be
held on 26th March 2020
with a celebration of her life
later in the year.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley Penwortham Funeral Service
6 Liverpool Rd, Penwortham
Tel 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 25, 2020
