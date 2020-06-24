|
|
|
HIGGINS Jean Passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Sean
by her side.
Jean was a loving mum to
Jill and Paul, also a loving
step mum to Mark and Steven.
Loving grandma to Samantha, Riley, Jenson, Ella, Lauren, Daniel, Jamie, Nicholas and Rebekah.
Jean will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends
xxx
A private Cremation will
take place on Friday.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020