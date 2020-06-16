|
|
|
HOLDEN Jean Mary Aged 84 years,
passed away peacefully
at home, in Osbaldeston, on 11th June 2020, surrounded by her adoring family. Fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Mother Church.
The dearly devoted wife of the
late Joe, a much loved mother
of Gwen, Joseph, Jennifer
and Steven, a dear mother-in-law of Michael, Lesley, Andrew
and Jill and also a loving Gran
to her ten grandchildren
and dear sister of Terry.
Jean will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
During the current circumstances, a graveside service will be held on Friday 19th June 2020 at 12:30pm at St Mary's Church Osbaldeston.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of Jean to Cancer Research UK
c/o and enquiries to -
The Alty Funeral Service.
(Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020