HOLDEN Jean Mary The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours
for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards and generous donations received at this sad time.
We are very grateful to the staff at Oakenhurst Medical Practice especially the District Nurses for their care and support to Jean and all the family.
Also a special thank you to
Fr Leo Heakin for his kind words and ministrations and to
Russell Alty and all the staff at Alty's Funeral Services for the caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2020