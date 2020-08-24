Home

Kehoe Jean Passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her children in the afternoon of Monday 17th of August, after a long but bravely fought battle with both cancer
and dementia, aged 87 years.
Requiem Mass Our Lady and St Michaels RC Church on Alston Lane Grimsargh on Tuesday
25th August at 1pm. Strict Covid regulations are in place but the service will also be relayed by speaker to the car park.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations, if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice or
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
and all inquiries to Clifford Ward
Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 24, 2020
