O'NEILL On 28th July 2020.
Peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
after a long illness bravely borne
Jean
Aged 83 years.
The much loved wife of
Bernard (deceased),
loving mum to Sheena, Jackie, Katherine, David, Sean and Joanne,
much loved nan and great nan
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 7th August 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"Three Wishes
The Cancer Care Fund",
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
