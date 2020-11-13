|
|
|
PARKINSON (née Anderton) Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 9th November 2020
Aged 87 years.
JEAN
Loving and much loved
wife of the late Eddie.
Devoted mother of Ken.
Dear mother-in-law of Diane.
Loving sister of Julia.
Cherished grandma
of Andrew and Matthew and
adored great grandma of Miles.
Funeral Service is to be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 23rd November
at 10:45 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made
in memory of Jean to
Alzheimer's Society c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020