Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Jean Pickup

Jean Pickup Notice
PICKUP On 4th September 2020
At home with her loving family
JEAN MARY
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved Wife of David.
Loving Mother of Jane and Sarah.
Dear Mother-in-law of Stephen and Graham. Cherished Grandma to Christopher, Chris, Luke, Matthew and Laura.
Much loved Great Grandma to Anderson, Isla, Erin, Vincent
and Constance.

At Peace

Private Family Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
15th September at 10:45am.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020
