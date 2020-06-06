|
|
|
RIBCHESTER Jean and Allan Both passed away on
28th May 2020 at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 88 and 87 respectively.
Wonderful parents to Sheila, Janette, Jill and Paula and
loving grandparents and
great-grandparents.
Always in our hearts.
A private funeral service and interment will take place at
St. Mary's Churchyard, Leyland on Wednesday 10th June at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to Derian House Children's Hospice or St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020