|
|
|
SEED On 10th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
Jean
Aged 87 years
The beloved wife of Terry,
dearly loved mum of
Beverley & Graham
& mother in law to
Martyn & Melonie
'Rest in peace'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Guide Dogs'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020