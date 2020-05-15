Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Jean Seed

Jean Seed Notice
SEED On 10th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital

Jean
Aged 87 years

The beloved wife of Terry,
dearly loved mum of
Beverley & Graham
& mother in law to
Martyn & Melonie

'Rest in peace'

Private Funeral Service
and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Guide Dogs'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
