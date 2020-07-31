Home

STAINTON On 24th July 2020, peacefully
in St. Catherine's Hospice

Jean
aged 71 years.

Beloved wife of John,
much loved daughter of Hilda
and the late William,
dear step mother to James
and his wife Catherine,
Jennifer and her husband Kevin, devoted grandma to Carl, Jasmine, Aimee, Sophie and Elizabeth.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 4th August at 4:30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2020
