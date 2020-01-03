|
|
|
STALKER Peacefully,
on 28th December 2019,
at her home,
JEAN
Aged 89 years,
The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of Nigel and devoted grandfather of Rebecca and her partner Martin.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 13th January 2020 at 1.45p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020