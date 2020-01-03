Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stalker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Stalker

Notice Condolences

Jean Stalker Notice
STALKER Peacefully,
on 28th December 2019,
at her home,
JEAN
Aged 89 years,
The dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of Nigel and devoted grandfather of Rebecca and her partner Martin.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 13th January 2020 at 1.45p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -