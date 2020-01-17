|
|
|
STOTT (née Robinson) On 11th January 2020, peacefully at Walton House Nursing Home,
after a long illness,
Jean
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Arthur and beloved mother of Andrew.
Funeral Service to be held at Pleasington Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020