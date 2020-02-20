Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Jean Swindlehurst Notice
SWINDLEHURST On 17th February 2020
Peacefully at Arrowsmith Lodge
Jean
Aged 85 years
Beloved mum of David (deceased),
Paul (deceased) and Lois,
father in law of Irene & Mick
& a much loved nana & little nanna.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 11:30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020
