|
|
|
SWINDLEHURST On 17th February 2020
Peacefully at Arrowsmith Lodge
Jean
Aged 85 years
Beloved mum of David (deceased),
Paul (deceased) and Lois,
father in law of Irene & Mick
& a much loved nana & little nanna.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 11:30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020