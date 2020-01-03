|
|
|
Theaker (nee Cutler) Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
24th December 2019,
Aged 89 years.
JEAN
Dearly loved wife of Fred.
Loving mother of Martin and David (deceased). Loving nana of Diane.
Loving great grandma and
loving auntie to all her
nieces and nephews.
Jean's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Jean to Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020