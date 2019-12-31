|
|
|
THOMPSON Jean Mary Peacefully with her daughters by her side at Royal Preston Hospital on 21st December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Donald, much loved mum of Karen, Julie and Helen, mother in law of Tony and Paul and loving grandma to Paul, David, Kevin, Richard, Lisa, Charlene and Vicci and great granny to Charlie and Scarlett.
'Night night, God bless from us all'
Funeral service at
God's Acre Chapel,
Moss House Lane, Much Hoole on
Saturday 11th January at 1pm, prior to interment in the
Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred, to be shared to The High Dependency Respiratory Ward, RPH and Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the girls.
Enquiries to
G C Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 31, 2019