WADDINGTON (née HAGUE)
Jean Passed away peacefully at
Chorley Hospital after over 3 years at Euxton Park Care Home on
16th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Loving and much loved wife of Ramon, dearly loved by daughter Sandra, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren Ian, Paul & Chloe, great grandson Corey, daughter Denise (deceased), son-in-law Rick, grandchildren Karl, Steven (deceased) & Katie, son Ramon, partner Denise, grandchildren Daniel, Alec, Emily & Jacob and great grandsons Archie & Joey.
Softly beyond the shadows,
she heard a gentle call,
with goodbyes left unspoken,
she quietly left us all.
Funeral Service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
30th January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only; donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020