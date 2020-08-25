|
|
|
ELLIOTT On 19th August 2020
In St Catherine's Hospice
JEFF
Aged 65 years
The beloved husband of Janet,
dearly loved dad of Lisa and Stacey,
step dad to Rob, Chris and Nick
and loving grandad to Ashley, Eva,
Amelia, Joseph, Lola and Louis.
'Forever in our hearts'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 28th August 2020.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 25, 2020