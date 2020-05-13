|
RAMSBOTTOM On 10th May 2020
Peacefully at home in Hoghton,
formerly of Haslingden
JEFF
The beloved husband of Catherine,
cherished father of Alice-Kate,
& sadly missed by all his
family & friends
'Forever in our thoughts'
Private Graveside Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton
on Tuesday 19th May 2020
Family flowers only please.
donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Help (Preston) Ltd,
charity no:1032828
& St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020