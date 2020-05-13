Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
All Saints Church, Higher Walton
RAMSBOTTOM On 10th May 2020
Peacefully at home in Hoghton,
formerly of Haslingden
JEFF
The beloved husband of Catherine,
cherished father of Alice-Kate,
& sadly missed by all his
family & friends
'Forever in our thoughts'
Private Graveside Service at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton
on Tuesday 19th May 2020
Family flowers only please.
donations, if desired, to
'Cancer Help (Preston) Ltd,
charity no:1032828
& St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020
