TALBOT It is with great feeling of sadness that Brenda, Graeme, Neil and Angela have to announce that Jeff, after long suffering, bravely borne, died on Sunday 7th June 2020 in the Royal Preston Hospital.
He was loved and respected by
all who knew him.
"Rest in peace now Jeff.
As we loved you, so shall we miss you, with all our hearts."
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Rosemere Cancer Unit
if desired c/o The Family.
Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2020