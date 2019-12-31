|
|
|
GEORGE Passed away suddenly at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Friday 6th December 2019,
surrounded by her family.
Jennett
Aged 86 years.
Caring, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, mother in-law, auntie and friend.
Sadly missed.
Committal service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020 at 11:30am followed by Thanksgiving Service at Midge Hall Methodist Church Leyland at 12:30pm.
No black clothing by request.
Family flowers only, but
donations if so desired,
may go to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director,
N & K Harvey
Funerals Ltd, 5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL. 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 31, 2019