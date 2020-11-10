Home

BARRON Jenny On October 31st 2020, peacefully in hospital and of New Longton.

Beloved sister of John (Deceased), a dear friend to many.

"Reunited"

Funeral service at Hope Methodist Church, New Longton on Thursday 12th November at 10am followed by Interment at
St Andrew's Churchyard, Longton.

Donations to Hope Church c/o
The Funeral Director.

Inquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 10, 2020
