Jenny Buckley

Jenny Buckley Notice
Buckley (Nee Johns,
formerly Sutcliffe)

Jenny
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved mum of
Lynn, Graham, Lorraine, Bev, Cheryl & Sharon
and a much loved mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service at St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Thursday 6th February 2020
at 11.00 a.m.
followed by Interment at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 3, 2020
