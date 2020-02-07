|
SMITH (Nee Barton)
Jenny Peacefully on 2nd February 2020
in the loving care of the wonderful
staff of Ward 2 Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Jenny aged 93 years
of Warton and formerly of Inskip.
Beloved wife of the late Eric Smith,
much loved mum of Eric and Jennifer and dear mum in law
of Joanne and Gary.
Funeral Service and cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Wednesday 12th February
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to the Blue Skies Hospital's Fund
c/o the funeral director
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020