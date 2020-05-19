|
|
|
KOLACZ Jerzy Peacefully at home
on 15th May 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
father of Nina (deceased) and Andrew, grandfather of
Samuel, Imogen and Phoebe, and a dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Peacefully sleeping.
Private graveside service
at St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 21st May.
Donations if wished to
Kidney Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020