KOLACZ Jerzy Peacefully at home
on 15th May 2020
aged 81 years.

Beloved husband of Doreen,
father of Nina (deceased) and Andrew, grandfather of
Samuel, Imogen and Phoebe, and a dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Peacefully sleeping.

Private graveside service
at St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 21st May.
Donations if wished to
Kidney Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 19, 2020
