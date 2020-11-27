Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Jessie Miller

Jessie Miller Notice
MILLER Suddenly at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 18th November 2020,
aged 81 years.

JESSIE

Loving wife of the late Michael.
Devoted Mum of Isabel, Michael, Andrew, Colin and Anne-Marie.
Cherished grandma
and great grandma.
A bouquet of beautiful memories,
Sprayed with a million tears,
Wishing God could
have spared you,
If just for a few more years.
Private Funeral Service
is to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 4th December.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be
made to Cancer Research or
the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020
