Creeley (Jim) Passed away peacefully
on April 23rd 2020
in the Crest Care Home, Harrogate.
Much loved husband
and best friend of Rosemary.
Devoted father of Jackie,
Stuart, Sandie and Deb.
Loving father-in-law of Sue,
Brian, Stuart and Andy.
Very special grandad to all his
9 grandchildren. Loving brother
of Barbara and Peter
and brother-in-law of Bill (deceased) and Beryl.
Much loved uncle to all
his nieces and nephews.
'If love could have saved him,
he would not have died.'
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Crest Care Home.
Private cremation.
