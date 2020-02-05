|
HODGKINSON Jim The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and associates
of Jim for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations given in his
memory at this difficult time.
The funeral service took place
at Preston Crematorium on
Monday 27th January and a thank
you to all who were able to attend.
Sincere thanks to Colette Saunders for her personal ministrations in leading the service and finally to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 5, 2020