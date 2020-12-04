Home

Joan Birkbeck

Notice Condolences

Joan Birkbeck Notice
BIRKBECK JOAN
(nee Slater) Passed away peacefully
at Croston Park Nursing Home
on Monday 30th November 2020.
Beloved wife of Raymond also
caring sister to Joyce (deceased),
Harvey (deceased), Eric
and Isobel (deceased).
Former post mistress from
Todd Lane Post Office,
Lostock Hall.
Due to the current restrictions
a private family funeral service
will be held at Hope
Methodist Church, New Longton
on Wednesday 9th December at
11.00am followed by a committal
at Preston crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'The Smile Train' via
the Funeral Director.
At Rest
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood,
PR2 9XL. 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020
