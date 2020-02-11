|
|
|
BRAILSFORD Passed away peacefully on
the 2nd February 2019
Joan
Aged 89 years
Beloved mum of Lorraine (deceased), Pauline, Richard, Paul & Angela, loving sister to Sheila, caring nanna and great grandma.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place
at St Ambrose C of E Church on
Tuesday 18th February 2020 at
11:00am followed by interment
in St Andrews Churchyard.
Family flowers only but no Lilies please, any donations if so desired may go to St Catherine's Hospice or Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020