|
|
|
CHADWICK On 7th September 2020,
suddenly but peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Joan
aged 62 years.
Dearly loved wife of Karl,
a much loved sister-in-law of Tracy and Greg, also a devoted mother
to four loving cats Mocha, Luna, Opal and Onyx.
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 21st September
at 3:30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if preferred, to Birman Welfare and Rescue and British Lung Trust c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2020